N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $5,000,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,563,250. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $430,565.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 492,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,987,191.63. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $157.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $160.39.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.