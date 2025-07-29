TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 5,557.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAIN opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.82. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $66.39.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 94.61% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $137.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $811,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,198.62. This represents a 7.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley raised shares of Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

