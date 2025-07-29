TCTC Holdings LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $156.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $156.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.2104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

