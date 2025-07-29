Analyzing Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHVYF) and Its Rivals

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “MACH – GENL INDL” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $33.01 billion $1.62 billion 49.74 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Competitors $4.72 billion $501.44 million 17.62

Risk & Volatility

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ rivals have a beta of 11.39, suggesting that their average share price is 1,039% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 1 0 1 3.00 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Competitors 340 2471 3130 125 2.50

As a group, “MACH – GENL INDL” companies have a potential upside of 8.40%. Given Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 4.87% 10.01% 3.68% Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Competitors 8.66% 12.75% 7.11%

Summary

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries rivals beat Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts. It also provides passenger and commercial ships, LNG and LPG carriers, special purpose vessels, and IT services and systems; marine machineries, boilers, turbines, engines, and structures; and intelligent transport systems products and solutions, such as electronic toll collection system, road user charging system, highway traffic management system, EV management system, and development system. In addition, the company offers organic solvent exhaust gas treatment system, waste-to-energy system, sludge treatment system, air quality control system, and bio-treatment system; turbochargers, car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment; forklift trucks; and printing, paper converting, and metals, and food & packaging machinery, pumps, compressors & mechanical turbines, hydraulic components. Further, it provides gas holders, vibration control systems, water pipes, tunnel excavation machinery, and cybersecurity solutions for industrial control systems; special vehicles, naval ship and maritime systems, defense aircrafts, helicopters, defense aeroengines, and guided weapon systems; CO2 capture plants; and after-sales services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

