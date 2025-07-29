Contrasting TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) & LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TPI Composites and LegalZoom.com”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites $1.33 billion 0.03 -$240.71 million ($4.78) -0.18 LegalZoom.com $681.88 million 2.45 $29.96 million $0.17 54.29

Profitability

LegalZoom.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPI Composites. TPI Composites is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LegalZoom.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares TPI Composites and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites -16.57% N/A -24.92% LegalZoom.com 4.39% 28.00% 6.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TPI Composites and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites 2 5 1 1 2.11 LegalZoom.com 1 5 2 0 2.13

TPI Composites currently has a consensus price target of $2.01, suggesting a potential upside of 128.07%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus price target of $9.08, suggesting a potential downside of 1.59%. Given TPI Composites’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of TPI Composites shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of TPI Composites shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TPI Composites has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LegalZoom.com has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats TPI Composites on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPI Composites

(Get Free Report)

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations. It also provides consumer, estate planning, and other services comprising last will and testament, living will, living trust, power of attorney, and name change. In addition, the company offers subscriptions services, including registered agent, compliance, attorney advice, tax advice and preparation, eSignature, virtual mail and check deposit services, trademark monitoring, and estate planning bundle. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.