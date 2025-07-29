Chegg (CHGG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $103.13 million for the quarter.

CHGG stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. Chegg has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $3.61.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 8.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 424,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 33,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 95.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,640 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

