Critical Survey: Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV) versus Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Directview shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Directview and Viavi Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Directview N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viavi Solutions $1.00 billion 2.27 -$25.80 million $0.02 509.50

Directview has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viavi Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Directview and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Directview N/A N/A N/A Viavi Solutions 0.49% 6.08% 2.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Directview and Viavi Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Directview 0 0 0 0 0.00 Viavi Solutions 1 2 5 0 2.50

Viavi Solutions has a consensus target price of $12.69, indicating a potential upside of 24.51%. Given Viavi Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than Directview.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Directview on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Directview

DirectView Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of security systems and related services through its subsidiaries. It operates in the Security and Surveillance, and Video Conferencing Services divisions. The Security and Surveillance division offers surveillance systems, digital video recording, access control, services to businesses, organizations, and law enforcement. The Video Conferencing Services division teleconferencing products and services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers an integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

