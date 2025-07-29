Comparing Productivt Tech (OTCMKTS:PRAC) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Productivt Tech (OTCMKTS:PRAC – Get Free Report) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Productivt Tech pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 644.4%. Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Atlas Copco pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Productivt Tech and Atlas Copco”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Productivt Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlas Copco $16.72 billion 4.61 $2.82 billion $0.56 28.25

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Productivt Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Productivt Tech and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Productivt Tech N/A N/A N/A Atlas Copco 16.22% 26.20% 14.08%

Risk and Volatility

Productivt Tech has a beta of 596.94, suggesting that its stock price is 59,594% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Productivt Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Productivt Tech and Atlas Copco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Productivt Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Atlas Copco 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Productivt Tech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Productivt Tech

Productivity Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automated industrial systems, industrial machinery and equipment, and custom electrical control panels. The company offers quick die change, press automation, flexible transfer, and stacking/destacking equipment used to automate automotive and other metal stamping operations. In addition, the company engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of custom electrical control panels primarily for use in production machinery and machine tools utilized in automotive, adhesive and sealant, food processing, and other industrial applications. It sells its products to automobile and automotive parts manufacturers, appliance manufacturers, and steel service centers, as well as manufacturers of lawn and garden equipment, office furniture, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, and large construction equipment in the United States and internationally. Productivity Technologies Corp. was formerly known as Production Systems Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Productivity Technologies Corp. in May 1996. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Fenton, Michigan. It has sales and engineering offices in Michigan, Germany, and China.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, expanders and pumps, and medical air solutions. It also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps; abatement and integrated systems; industrial assembly tools and solutions; self-pierce riveting solutions; adhesive dispensing and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, and drills and other pneumatic products; machine vision solutions; construction and demolition tools; mobile compressors, generators, and energy storage systems; and industrial flow, portable power, portable flow, and portable air products, as well as specialty rental services. The company serves the semiconductor and flat panel, industrial manufacturing, civil engineering, demolition, exploration drilling, automotive, off-highway vehicles, electronics, aerospace, energy, food, pharmaceutical, textile, and other industries. Atlas Copco AB was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

