MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of MSCI by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 336.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 59,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $552.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $563.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.73. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $486.73 and a twelve month high of $642.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $548.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,089.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,951 shares in the company, valued at $702,296,314.19. This represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.