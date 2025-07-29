Promising Infrastructure Stocks Worth Watching – July 27th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Broadcom, Coinbase Global, and International Business Machines are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, maintain or operate essential physical assets such as roads, bridges, airports, utilities and communication networks. These businesses often work under long-term government contracts or regulated frameworks, resulting in relatively stable and predictable cash flows. As a result, infrastructure stocks can offer investors steady dividend yields and potential inflation protection. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.50. 121,814,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,110,176. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $174.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,738,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,427,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.18. 12,031,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,076,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $292.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.05 and a 200-day moving average of $222.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $5.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $391.66. 8,619,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,896,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.61 and a 200-day moving average of $255.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 3.70.

International Business Machines (IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.70. 7,751,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.04. The firm has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $181.81 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16.

