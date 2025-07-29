Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Entergy by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 670,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,869,000 after acquiring an additional 286,005 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.92. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $56.47 and a one year high of $89.35.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

