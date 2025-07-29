HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,034 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,849 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $100.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.28.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BK

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.