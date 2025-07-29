General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in General Mills by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1,053.1% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in General Mills by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 369,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 59.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

