Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $139,381,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in W.P. Carey by 1,016.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,045 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in W.P. Carey by 10,001.1% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 998,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,387,000 after acquiring an additional 988,409 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,170,000 after buying an additional 906,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,641,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,894,000 after buying an additional 758,627 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

W.P. Carey Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.10.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). W.P. Carey had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 185.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Get Our Latest Report on W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.