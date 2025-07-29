Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,989 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42. FirstEnergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.68%.

In other news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,514.57. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680.51. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

