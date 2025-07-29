TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,314 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 83,667 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $29,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,071.75. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $100.59 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.