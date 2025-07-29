Colliers International Group (CIGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $139.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.09. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $100.86 and a 52 week high of $156.96.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Colliers International Group stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Colliers International Group worth $15,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $167.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.80.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

