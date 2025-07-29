Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.04) per share and revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 609.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Beam Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.07. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29.

BEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Beam Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beam Therapeutics stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 55,780.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,468 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

