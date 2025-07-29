Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.71 and last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 3994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $662.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

