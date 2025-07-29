Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.71 and last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 3994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Down 0.0%
The company has a market capitalization of $662.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
