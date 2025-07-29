Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$101.62 and last traded at C$101.52, with a volume of 2157751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$101.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on CM. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$96.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$96.23.

The stock has a market cap of C$94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$89.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Shawn Beber sold 9,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.28, for a total value of C$858,567.89. Also, Senior Officer Hratch Dikran Panossian sold 9,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.96, for a total value of C$855,240.38. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,837 shares of company stock worth $9,903,590. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

