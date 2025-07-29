Agilon Health (AGL) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Agilon Health to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. Agilon Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Agilon Health had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Agilon Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Agilon Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Agilon Health stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. Agilon Health has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Agilon Health by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agilon Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 214,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilon Health by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 501,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 355,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilon Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,060,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,158 shares during the last quarter.

AGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilon Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilon Health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilon Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilon Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Agilon Health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

