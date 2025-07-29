Agilon Health (AGL) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Agilon Health to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. Agilon Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.
Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Agilon Health had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Agilon Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Agilon Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Agilon Health Trading Down 3.4%
Shares of Agilon Health stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. Agilon Health has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilon Health
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilon Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilon Health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilon Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilon Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Agilon Health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGL
About Agilon Health
agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Agilon Health
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why the American Eagle Stock Rally Isn’t Just Speculation
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- D-Wave, SuperQ, and Verge: A New Path Forward for Quantum?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 4 Stocks Planning to Substantially Boost Buybacks After Solid Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Agilon Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilon Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.