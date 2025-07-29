Graham (NYSE:GHM) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.76 and last traded at $55.57, with a volume of 76513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GHM has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded Graham to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Graham in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Graham to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Graham Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $610.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.67 million. Graham had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graham Corporation will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 10.5% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 35.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Graham in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

