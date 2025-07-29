Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.28 and last traded at C$5.28, with a volume of 2126348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.17.

TVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Desjardins cut Tamarack Valley Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0127 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Rene Amirault acquired 85,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.12 per share, with a total value of C$352,260.00. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

