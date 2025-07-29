JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.40 and last traded at $61.24, with a volume of 544564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.30.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

