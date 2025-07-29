Empirical Finance LLC Has $651,000 Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NDVR Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $115.35 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $113.77.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

