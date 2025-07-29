TD Asset Management Inc Has $37.53 Million Stake in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,177 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.39% of Viper Energy worth $37,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. Viper Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 5.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Viper Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VNOM

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.