Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 649.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,626 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.32% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $24,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.26 per share, with a total value of $9,826,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,826,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 439,307 shares in the company, valued at $51,113,369.45. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $277,930 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $95.49 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($2.97). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $897.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.