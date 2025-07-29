TD Asset Management Inc Sells 134,675 Shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 572,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,675 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celestica were worth $45,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $940,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,156,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Celestica by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Celestica in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.83.

Celestica Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE CLS opened at $173.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average of $114.10.

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

