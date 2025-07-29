Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $25,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY opened at $97.33 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $100.10. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.01.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 240 shares in the company, valued at $21,767.20. This trade represents a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,216. This trade represents a 39.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

