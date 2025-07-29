Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,476 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.69% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $33,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $51.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 63.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 1,160 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $48,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,505,686.80. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $477,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,977.34. This represents a 42.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

