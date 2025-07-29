Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,667 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,599,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $855,802,000 after buying an additional 2,310,502 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,434,000 after buying an additional 8,759,871 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,828,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,670,000 after buying an additional 2,003,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,658,000 after buying an additional 2,241,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,679,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,567,000 after buying an additional 1,188,542 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $216,323.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 42,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $623,318.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,991.68. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,743. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus set a $17.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

