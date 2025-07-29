Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 2,079.2% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Leidos by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 65,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.15.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Down 1.7%

LDOS stock opened at $160.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.26. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

