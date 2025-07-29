Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Position Raised by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $180.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.05.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

