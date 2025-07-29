Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,482 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.6%

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

