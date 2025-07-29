Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Stock Position Lifted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 584,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,870,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

