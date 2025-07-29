2,367 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Bought by MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 568.2% during the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 61.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 141.9% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period.

ICLN stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.1396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

