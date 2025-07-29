New Republic Capital LLC Has $120,000 Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

New Republic Capital LLC lowered its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 104,625.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEY stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $23.22.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

