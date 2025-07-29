New Republic Capital LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

New Republic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in Eaton by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 17,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 77,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.89.

ETN stock opened at $392.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

