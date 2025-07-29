MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 105 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 234.9% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 59,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.8% in the first quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $305.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.09. The company has a market cap of $101.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $219.04 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

