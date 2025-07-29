New Republic Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $75.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

