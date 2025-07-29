Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.7% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after buying an additional 1,104,617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,390,318,000 after buying an additional 1,340,343 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,763,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,739,465,000 after buying an additional 1,293,111 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.08. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

