MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Invests $37,000 in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 95,141.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,589 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,191,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,638,000 after purchasing an additional 300,015 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,212,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 421.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 325,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after purchasing an additional 263,051 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of KLA by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 357,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,145,000 after purchasing an additional 226,041 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $868.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,035.00 target price (up previously from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $858.19.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $923.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $864.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $764.06. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $551.33 and a 52-week high of $945.87.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

