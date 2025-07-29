TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 97,091 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 933,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,091 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $47,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 354,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 190,732 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,959,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 256,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

