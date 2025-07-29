HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 920 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,083 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SouthState by 153.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SouthState by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 773,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,041 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 68.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 5.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,093,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,856,000 after acquiring an additional 51,933 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in SouthState by 32.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on SouthState from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.27.

SouthState Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of SSB opened at $97.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $77.74 and a one year high of $114.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.35.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $840.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.12 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 22.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

