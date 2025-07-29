TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 852,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203,750 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $49,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64. The company has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

