HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,544 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Allstate by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC grew its position in Allstate by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Allstate by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $191.93 on Tuesday. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $168.29 and a one year high of $213.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.03.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, May 16th. William Blair began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

