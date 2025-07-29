HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVSU. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVSU stock opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $399.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.