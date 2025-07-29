Royce & Associates LP Sells 94,964 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 94,964 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.08% of Steven Madden worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $551.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.