HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $167.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.94. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $140.71 and a one year high of $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

