TD Asset Management Inc Has $45.45 Million Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,839 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $45,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $121.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.34. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $132.09.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

